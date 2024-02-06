All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 31, 2020

Six deaths blamed on coronavirus

Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said. Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the fatalities -- the county's 51st, 52nd and 53rd -- and noted 80 new virus cases (42 Thursday and 38 Friday). ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said.

Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the fatalities -- the county's 51st, 52nd and 53rd -- and noted 80 new virus cases (42 Thursday and 38 Friday). Total cases in the county have grown to 3,041, and 2,442 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. Active virus cases stood at 546 Friday, down 30 from Thursday.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 262, with 155 recoveries, 64 active cases and 40 deaths.

Officials noted the county's positivity rate jumped in the past week, rising to 13.1% from 10.6%.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Southeast Missouri State University reported 11 new cases for a total case count of 383 (344 students and 39 employees). Active cases increased by seven to 38, and on-campus quarantine/isolation dropped by one to 16.

Scott County officials reported another virus-related death Thursday, bringing the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 27. Officials also reported 40 new virus cases, pushing the county's total to 1,528, while 1,240 county residents have recovered from the virus.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County reported two virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the county's virus death toll to six. Officials reported six new cases Thursday and 14 Friday for a total of 695 cases, with 537 recoveries.

Perry County reported 15 new cases (939 total cases, 882 recoveries, nine deaths).

Stoddard County officials reported 21 new cases Thursday (1,114 total cases, 918 recoveries, 22 deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 13 new cases -- 10 in Union County (798 total cases, 515 recoveries, 21 deaths) and two in Alexander County (142 total cases, 74 recoveries, one death).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's rifle grazes reporter at campaign event
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy