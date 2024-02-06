Six deaths blamed on coronavirus

Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said.
Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the fatalities -- the county's 51st, 52nd and 53rd -- and noted 80 new virus cases (42 Thursday and 38 Friday). Total cases in the county have grown to 3,041, and 2,442 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. Active virus cases stood at 546 Friday, down 30 from Thursday.
Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 262, with 155 recoveries, 64 active cases and 40 deaths.
Officials noted the county's positivity rate jumped in the past week, rising to 13.1% from 10.6%.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 11 new cases for a total case count of 383 (344 students and 39 employees). Active cases increased by seven to 38, and on-campus quarantine/isolation dropped by one to 16.
Scott County officials reported another virus-related death Thursday, bringing the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus to 27. Officials also reported 40 new virus cases, pushing the county's total to 1,528, while 1,240 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County reported two virus-related deaths Friday, pushing the county's virus death toll to six. Officials reported six new cases Thursday and 14 Friday for a total of 695 cases, with 537 recoveries.
Perry County reported 15 new cases (939 total cases, 882 recoveries, nine deaths).
Stoddard County officials reported 21 new cases Thursday (1,114 total cases, 918 recoveries, 22 deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 13 new cases -- 10 in Union County (798 total cases, 515 recoveries, 21 deaths) and two in Alexander County (142 total cases, 74 recoveries, one death).
