Six deaths blamed on coronavirus

Six area residents died Thursday or Friday because of COVID-19, health officials said.

Three of the victims were Cape Girardeau County residents. Two were Bollinger County, Missouri, residents, and one was a Scott County resident.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the fatalities -- the county's 51st, 52nd and 53rd -- and noted 80 new virus cases (42 Thursday and 38 Friday). Total cases in the county have grown to 3,041, and 2,442 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus. Active virus cases stood at 546 Friday, down 30 from Thursday.

Cases in long-term care facilities totaled 262, with 155 recoveries, 64 active cases and 40 deaths.

Officials noted the county's positivity rate jumped in the past week, rising to 13.1% from 10.6%.