NewsDecember 12, 2020

Six coronavirus-related deaths reported

Area health officials reported six COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The Missouri deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (three), Scott County (two) and Stoddard County (one). Cape Girardeau County marked a virus milestone Friday -- more than 5,000 county residents have recovered from the disease...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation

Area health officials reported six COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The Missouri deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (three), Scott County (two) and Stoddard County (one).

Cape Girardeau County marked a virus milestone Friday -- more than 5,000 county residents have recovered from the disease.

Missouri coronavirus numbers reported by county health officials Friday included:

  • Bollinger: 1,124 total cases, 1,029 recoveries, 12 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 6,557 total cases, 5,003 recoveries, 92 deaths, 1,436 active cases.
  • Perry: 1,925 total cases, 1,821 recoveries, 18 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,186 total cases, 2,363 recoveries, 48 deaths, 785 active cases.
  • Stoddard: 2,412 total cases, 2,220 recoveries, 55 deaths.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 18 new cases in Union County (1,343 total cases, 838 recoveries, 24 deaths) and one additional death and five new cases in Alexander County (281 total cases, 232 recoveries, four deaths).

Southeast Missouri State University reported a total of 675 cases (588 students, 87 employees) with 63 active cases (39 students, 24 employees). One person was in on-campus quarantine/isolation.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

