Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the confirmed number of fatalities.

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Heavy fog Thursday morning led to an accident resulting in multiple fatalities on Interstate 57 near Charleston.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety received a rescue call at 8:11 a.m. at the 13-mile marker on I-57 as one vehicle crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer and was pinned underneath. It is believed the incident was caused by heavy fog and led to a chain reaction of crashes involving dozens of vehicles.

Courtesy of Joshua Wheeler

Images from the accident show one vehicle was sandwiched between two tractor-trailers, while video shows law enforcement trying to extinguish a large fire involving multiple tractor-trailers.

There were reports of 50 to 70 vehicles involved in the accident, but the exact number was not known by mid-afternoon Thursday.

According to Mississippi County (Missouri) Coroner Terry Parker, there were at least five fatalities at 2:15 p.m. A sixth person died overnight, Parker said. There were many injuries as well, with some transported by ambulance to area hospitals as far away as Paducah, Kentucky. The exact number of injuries was not known by mid-afternoon as emergency crews continued to work the accident scene.