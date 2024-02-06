All sections
NewsJune 29, 2018

Sisters reach settlement on bouncer treatment

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- Two sisters have reached a $1 million settlement in a lawsuit that alleged they were handcuffed to the wall of a Kansas City bar and battered because bouncers wrongly thought they had used a counterfeit $50 bill. The Kansas City Star reported the sister's attorney, Nick Hinrichs, said he is glad his clients can "finally put this nightmare behind them." The suit states the sisters were confronted by multiple bouncers wearing skull or camouflage masks in late 2016 at the Whiskey Tango bar in Grain Valley, even though they arrived 90 minutes after the counterfeit bill was used.

Associated Press

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- Two sisters have reached a $1 million settlement in a lawsuit that alleged they were handcuffed to the wall of a Kansas City bar and battered because bouncers wrongly thought they had used a counterfeit $50 bill.

The Kansas City Star reported the sister's attorney, Nick Hinrichs, said he is glad his clients can "finally put this nightmare behind them." The suit states the sisters were confronted by multiple bouncers wearing skull or camouflage masks in late 2016 at the Whiskey Tango bar in Grain Valley, even though they arrived 90 minutes after the counterfeit bill was used.

The suit named as defendants E.I.E. LLC, the company doing business as Whiskey Tango, and five current or former employees. Four of them pleaded guilty to criminal charges or face trial.

