February 21, 2024

SINGO coming back to Scout Hall

Are you wanting to play Bingo but want to sing instead? Look no more. Scout Hall has introduced SINGO. It's like Bingo -- just swap the numbers with song titles and listen to a series of tracks (only the good parts) all evening until someone wins each game...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Are you wanting to play Bingo but want to sing instead? Look no more.

Scout Hall has introduced SINGO.

It's like Bingo -- just swap the numbers with song titles and listen to a series of tracks (only the good parts) all evening until someone wins each game.

The event will take place Thursday, March 7. The game is free to join and doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the first beat dropping at 6:30 p.m.

This will be the second time Scout Hall has hosted SINGO, and organizers say the game, compared to other Bingo locales, is "less smoky, a little louder and with a whole lot more singing".

