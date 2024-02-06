Singo! at Scout Hall tonight

It's like Bingo, but we swap the numbers with song titles and play a series of tracks (only the good parts) all evening with prizes galore.

The game is free to join in, the drinks are cold, and the doors open at 5:30 with the first beat dropping at 6:30. With limited seating, this one's sure to fill up quickly so get there early with your lucky Trolls in tow (we'll bring the daubers).

For more information, visit www.thescouthall.com.