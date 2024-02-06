Singo! at Scout Hall tonight

What are your lucky numbers?
Summer of '69? Three Little Birds? Mambo No. 5, anyone?
You won't need those semi-charmed digits at Singo, tonight at Scout Hall in Cape Girardeau.
It's like Bingo, but we swap the numbers with song titles and play a series of tracks (only the good parts) all evening with prizes galore.
The game is free to join in, the drinks are cold, and the doors open at 5:30 with the first beat dropping at 6:30. With limited seating, this one's sure to fill up quickly so get there early with your lucky Trolls in tow (we'll bring the daubers).
For more information, visit www.thescouthall.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.