Single moms sue Missouri for refusing to expand Medicaid

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two single mothers are among a group of low-income adults who on Thursday sued Gov. Mike Parson's administration for dropping plans to expand Medicaid.

The two moms and a third woman asked a Cole County judge to force the state to give them coverage under the government health care program, as called for in a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year.

Two of the women who sued the state are poor enough their children are covered by Medicaid, but they still make too much -- at most $12 an hour working full-time -- to get government health care insurance themselves under Missouri's current rules.

The plaintiffs argued in the lawsuit they need the health insurance program to get treatment for illnesses including asthma and diabetes.

At issue is the governor's announcement last week he's dropping plans to expand the program after the GOP-led Legislature refused to provide funding to cover the newly eligible adults.

Before the constitutional amendment passed, the plaintiffs "lacked access to healthcare that, in some cases, is a question of life and death," according to the lawsuit.

"But with the passage of Medicaid Expansion, Plaintiffs and more than 275,000 other Missourians gained the promise of health care benefits under the MO HealthNet," the plaintiffs' attorneys wrote in the lawsuit.