NewsNovember 3, 2023

Singing telegram celebrates Cape Central junior high teacher earning doctoral degree

Amy Beevor was surprised by the appearance of a singing telegram while teaching her Spanish class Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau. Local comedian Joy Brooker walked boldly into the classroom wearing her anatomically-correct human heart costume and congratulated Beevor on attaining a doctoral degree...

Danny Walter
Local comedian, Joy Brooker, right, delivers a singing telegram to Spanish teacher Amy Beevor on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High school in Cape Girardeau. Brooker was hired by CCJH principal Garett Cook to deliver congratulations to Beevor for earning her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Local comedian, Joy Brooker, right, delivers a singing telegram to Spanish teacher Amy Beevor on Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High school in Cape Girardeau. Brooker was hired by CCJH principal Garett Cook to deliver congratulations to Beevor for earning her doctoral degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Missouri in Columbia.Danny Walter

Amy Beevor was surprised by the appearance of a singing telegram while teaching her Spanish class Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau.

Local comedian Joy Brooker walked boldly into the classroom wearing her anatomically-correct human heart costume and congratulated Beevor on attaining a doctoral degree.

Then Brooker told Beevor she should be proud and broke into song.

"This girl is on fire!" Brooker belted out at the top of her lungs singing a modified version of "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

"I'm shaking. That was so unexpected," Beevor said after Brooker finished singing and made a quick exit.

The singing telegram was set up by Garett Cook, principal of Cape Central Junior High, to congratulate Beevor on her accomplishment.

"What Amy's done is awesome," Cook said. "It just continues to promote that lifelong learning process that all of us should pursue, and it gives our kids a good example of modeling we can always get better, always improve and learning matters even when you're an adult."

Beevor earned her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of Missouri in Columbia, and said it was something she'd worked at for quite a while.

She said she was overwhelmed at the way people were celebrating.

"It's a big accomplishment," Beevor said. "It's important to always push yourself. Whatever level that is, always try to be one step better than you were before.

Beevor thanked her principals for the singing telegram and for all their support.

"There was a lot of sacrifice, but the people around me sacrificed a lot, too," Beevor said. "My family and friends and colleagues were absolutely huge supporters."

