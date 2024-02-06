Amy Beevor was surprised by the appearance of a singing telegram while teaching her Spanish class Thursday, Nov. 2, at Cape Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau.

Local comedian Joy Brooker walked boldly into the classroom wearing her anatomically-correct human heart costume and congratulated Beevor on attaining a doctoral degree.

Then Brooker told Beevor she should be proud and broke into song.

"This girl is on fire!" Brooker belted out at the top of her lungs singing a modified version of "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

"I'm shaking. That was so unexpected," Beevor said after Brooker finished singing and made a quick exit.

The singing telegram was set up by Garett Cook, principal of Cape Central Junior High, to congratulate Beevor on her accomplishment.