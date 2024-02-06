Since the nose doesn't know pot is now legal, K-9s retire

In Virginia, the rush to take marijuana-detecting dogs out of service began even before lawmakers voted last month to accelerate the timetable for legalization. A separate law that went into effect in March prohibits police from stopping or searching anyone based solely on the odor of marijuana.

Virginia state police are retiring 13 K-9s, while many smaller police departments and sheriff's offices are retiring one or two dogs. Most are in the process of purchasing and training new dogs to detect only illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines. Some departments are unable to afford up to $15,000 to buy and train a new dog, so they are disbanding their K-9 units.

The dogs trained on multiple drugs alert in the same way for all of them, so it's impossible to tell whether they are indicating the presence of marijuana or an illicit drug. The dogs also cannot distinguish between a small, legal amount of marijuana or a larger, still-illegal amount of the drug. For police, that means they can no longer be used to establish probable cause for a search.

"We won't use our dogs trained in marijuana because that could be a defense an attorney would raise for a client, to say, 'Which odor did the K-9 alert on -- was it marijuana or was it an illegal drug?" said Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller.

Using a dog that has been trained to detect all drugs except marijuana can help "guarantee he didn't hit on marijuana, that he found heroin or something else," Miller said.

Miller's office retired one dog and is now using a second dog for tracking and apprehension duties only, not for drug detection. His office also bought a new dog not trained on the scent of marijuana; that dog will be used to detect other drugs. Miller said he'd like to purchase a second drug-sniffing dog, but isn't sure when he will find the money in his budget.

Other states that legalized marijuana earlier have had to make similar adjustments.

"The trend is everywhere," said Don Slavik, executive director of the United States Police Canine Association.

"Once you train a behavior in a dog, that never goes away. They don't want any mistakes, so that is why they want to bring in new dogs," he said.