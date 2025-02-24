SIKESTON — Historic Downtown Sikeston’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Home Brew Competition is right around the corner, and this year the costume contest will return.

Rain or shine, the event will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March, 15 at Legion Park in downtown Sikeston.

According to Historic Downtown Sikeston director Jason Davis, the costume contest is always a favorite so event organizers decided to bring it back this year.

“We will also have the miniature golf set up in the park,” Davis said. “Food will consist of things like hot dogs and nachos. There may be some other food vendors, but we aren’t certain yet.”

Davis said this year's band will be Callie and Kevin.

“They performed at this event two years ago and we are excited to have them back,” Davis said.

Davis said those who are interested in being vendors at the festival need to let him know by March 6 so they can have time to arrange the setup for the event.