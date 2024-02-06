Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underway

SIKESTON — Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston.

Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the museum still needs a lot of work before it can open.

"We are just getting it ready for demolition," Medley said. "It's just a semi-kind of abandoned building for right now."

The Sikeston Chamber was awarded $484,138 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program to revitalize the former post office building at 215 N. New Madrid St., and currently houses offices for Historic Downtown Sikeston.

The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, awarded $30 million to 26 projects across the state, and is focused on supporting projects that further the recovery of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.

Medley said the building will be remodeled before setting up the museum.

The first floor of the building will be turned into an official Sikeston Visitors Center and Sikeston Rodeo Museum, while also housing the offices of tourism, the Chamber, Economic Development and Historic Downtown Sikeston.