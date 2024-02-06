Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underway

SIKESTON — Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston.
Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the museum still needs a lot of work before it can open.
"We are just getting it ready for demolition," Medley said. "It's just a semi-kind of abandoned building for right now."
The Sikeston Chamber was awarded $484,138 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program to revitalize the former post office building at 215 N. New Madrid St., and currently houses offices for Historic Downtown Sikeston.
The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, awarded $30 million to 26 projects across the state, and is focused on supporting projects that further the recovery of the tourism, travel and hospitality industries.
Medley said the building will be remodeled before setting up the museum.
The first floor of the building will be turned into an official Sikeston Visitors Center and Sikeston Rodeo Museum, while also housing the offices of tourism, the Chamber, Economic Development and Historic Downtown Sikeston.
According to Medley, organizers are looking forward to see what items they can collect and put in the museum.
"We really don't have a certain location to hold all of the assets for the museum yet," Medley said. "Right now, we are just seeing what is out there and what we can put in the museum."
Medley said the Sikeston Jaycees have been wonderful to work with in terms of acquiring assets for the museum.
"We realize that there are years of history to be put in the Rodeo Museum and we are going to make sure that's displayed," Medley said.
According to Medley, the building has been through several transformations over the years, including its original use as a post office in 1931. Medley said the building once housed city offices as well as Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
"It's gone through several things, but the building itself needs a lot of work on the inside," Medley said. "And that's where that renovation is going to come in and we couldn't have done it without that grant."
Medley said a completion date has not been established, but they hope to be finished by early fall.
If anyone thinks they may have items for the museum, they may contact Medley at the Sikeston Regional Chamber.