Sikeston's first food truck fest underway

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The month of July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Sikeston Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Food Truck Festival.

The food truck festival will be ongoing through July 25 in the Jaycee Little League Football parking lot at Sikeston Complex.

Sikeston Parks and Recreation recreation coordinator Abbi Lindsey said they are thrilled to expand the use of the parking lots to support local small businesses who may not have a site to set up shop.

"Everyone always says they're 'looking for something different', so this will allow folks to try a new 'restaurant that isn't a typical brick-and-mortar," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said they do up to three trucks every day at lunch at the park and explained why they opted to limit it to three.

"Limiting the number of trucks allowed at lunch time will keep the competition down so each vendor can sell the most possible during a short time frame," Lindsey said. "Dinner will attract more people, so we aren't limiting the number of vendors for that."

Back 40 Mac Shack will be in the park for lunch and dinner on Tuesday, July 11, and Buzzfeed will be there for lunch and dinner Wednesday, July 12.

Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. each day for the food truck festival, and dinner will begin at 5 p.m., according to Lindsey.