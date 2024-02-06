All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 8, 2023

Sikeston's first food truck fest underway

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The month of July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Sikeston Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Food Truck Festival. The food truck festival will be ongoing through July 25 in the Jaycee Little League Football parking lot at Sikeston Complex...

By Gina Williams ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The month of July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Sikeston Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Food Truck Festival.

The food truck festival will be ongoing through July 25 in the Jaycee Little League Football parking lot at Sikeston Complex.

Sikeston Parks and Recreation recreation coordinator Abbi Lindsey said they are thrilled to expand the use of the parking lots to support local small businesses who may not have a site to set up shop.

"Everyone always says they're 'looking for something different', so this will allow folks to try a new 'restaurant that isn't a typical brick-and-mortar," Lindsey said.

Lindsey said they do up to three trucks every day at lunch at the park and explained why they opted to limit it to three.

"Limiting the number of trucks allowed at lunch time will keep the competition down so each vendor can sell the most possible during a short time frame," Lindsey said. "Dinner will attract more people, so we aren't limiting the number of vendors for that."

Back 40 Mac Shack will be in the park for lunch and dinner on Tuesday, July 11, and Buzzfeed will be there for lunch and dinner Wednesday, July 12.

Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. each day for the food truck festival, and dinner will begin at 5 p.m., according to Lindsey.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lindsey said vendors are free to decide on their own hours as long as they do not interfere with the three-truck max capacity during lunch time.

Lindsey noted although many other businesses have shown interest in participating, they are still seeking more.

"I'm always over-the-moon excited any time anybody offers to participate in my events," Lindsey said. "I want everyone to do well and exceed beyond their expectations."

Lindsey said she does all she can to promote the businesses so that they have a big audience and the food trucks are successful.

To sign up to be a vendor, send an email to alindsey@sikeston.org with the dates and times of lunch and/or supper.

Lindsey said those that include a logo, will receive bonus points that can be added to their advertisements.

Lindsey said all sellers must have a municipal vending license.

Lindsey said anyone wanting to participate in the food truck festival but without a vendor license should contact her so she can provide the licensing paperwork and process.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy