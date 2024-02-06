Sikeston's Acclaim Press makes tentative offer to Sen. Hawley

If Josh Hawley needs someone to publish his new book, a Scott County company may be willing to help out “a Missouri neighbor,” said Doug Sikes, president of Sikeston-based Acclaim Press.

Simon & Schuster pulled the plug Thursday on the Missouri junior U.S. senator’s book, “The Tyranny of Big Tech,” less than 24 hours after the GOP lawmaker followed through on his announced intention to challenge the Electoral College vote certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I’m sure (Simon & Schuster) has its reasons but if our senator wants his book out, we have the expertise and worldwide distribution to make it happen,” Sikes said.

Acclaim, which calls itself a “full service independent publisher,” was founded in 2005, and according to a news release is a leader in publishing history books for federal, state and municipal police and fire departments, including a title called “United States Marshals Service Association.”

Acclaim, which also publishes coffee table books, according to its website, says it also deals in regional titles such as “Missouri Innovators,” a compilation of biographies of noteworthy Missourians.

In Acclaim’s release, Sikes said he believes the free market should decide whether an author’s views should be published, not what the company calls the “cancel culture” phenomenon.