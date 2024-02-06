Sikeston woman missing

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Morrison may have been on her way to Texas and it is believed she has mental conditions thay may impair her judgment.

Morrison is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Morrison's whereabouts can contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-4711 or (573) 471-6200 or by email at publicsafety@sikeston.org.