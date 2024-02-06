Sikeston woman injured in crash

A Sikeston, Missouri, woman suffered injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Chelsey Scheffer, 32, was eastbound on County Road 528 about 5 miles north of Miner when the 2021 Honda Accord she was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
She was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with injuries described in the report as "moderate."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.