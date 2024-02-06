Sikeston woman faces weapons, kidnapping, robbery charges

Police have filed several charges against a Sikeston woman who is accused of forcing her victim to strip naked then shooting at the victim as he or she dived into a ditch following an argument in a vehicle.
Tatyana Wheatley, 31, is charged with second-degree assault, two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.
Police say the incident happened early Saturday evening, March 23.
A probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted, says officers from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the victim who had visible cuts on his or her face and behind his or her left ear and was treated at a local emergency room.
The victim, whose gender was redacted in the probable-cause statement, told the police that he or she had been messaging Wheatley, who agreed to meet up with and hang out in Cape Girardeau.
The victim claimed he or she got into a Cadillac Escalade with Wheatley and two others. The victim told officers they left the mall and as they were passing Menard’s on Bloomfield Road, “Wheatley began accusing (the victim) of lying and sharing sexually explicit photos/videos” of someone, whose identity was redacted, to a man, according to the document.
The argument continued as the Escalade traveled on Highway 74 toward Dutchtown, when “Wheatley pulled out a long, fixed blade knife and put it against (the victim’s) neck.” The victim told police Wheatley also placed a handgun against the victim’s head and told the victim to take off his/her clothes and give all the victim’s belongings to her.
The vehicle turned north onto Highway 25, and stopped at a location that was redacted, “at which point the vehicle stopped and the driver began punching and hitting the victim in the face, while Wheatley grabbed the victim and did not allow him or her to exit the vehicle.
The victim finally exited the vehicle and rolled into a ditch, when he or she heard two gunshots, which the victim believed to be from Wheatley’s gun.
The victim told police the suspects took the victim’s backpack and belongings, which included $800, two cellphones, a watch valued at $700, a shirt, coat, hat and shoes.
