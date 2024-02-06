Sikeston woman faces weapons, kidnapping, robbery charges

Police have filed several charges against a Sikeston woman who is accused of forcing her victim to strip naked then shooting at the victim as he or she dived into a ditch following an argument in a vehicle.

Tatyana Wheatley, 31, is charged with second-degree assault, two charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery.

Police say the incident happened early Saturday evening, March 23.

A probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted, says officers from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the victim who had visible cuts on his or her face and behind his or her left ear and was treated at a local emergency room.

The victim, whose gender was redacted in the probable-cause statement, told the police that he or she had been messaging Wheatley, who agreed to meet up with and hang out in Cape Girardeau.