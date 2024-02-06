Sikeston woman dies after exiting moving vehicle

Ronnie L. Warning, 62, of Sikeston, was driving northbound on County Road 538, 2 miles east of Miner, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday when his passenger, Samantha Wilkinson, 33, exited the vehicle while it was in motion, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Wilkinson was then run over by the trailer being towed by Warning. She was then taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston where she was pronounced dead at 6:34 p.m., the patrol said.