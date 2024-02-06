Sikeston woman charged with manslaughter in death of bicyclist

SIKESTON, Mo. — A 27-year-old Sikeston woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist, with police saying she smoked synthetic marijuana prior to the accident.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported Alonda Harris was driving down a Sikeston street Saturday afternoon when she struck 56-year-old Donnell Johnson of Sikeston, who died from his injuries.

Harris told police she swerved because she didn’t think the bicyclist was going to move, but he swerved, too. But police said it was determined in an interview with Harris she had smoked synthetic marijuana.