All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 31, 2017
Sikeston woman charged with manslaughter in death of bicyclist
SIKESTON, Mo. — A 27-year-old Sikeston woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist, with police saying she smoked synthetic marijuana prior to the accident. The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported Alonda Harris was driving down a Sikeston street Saturday afternoon when she struck 56-year-old Donnell Johnson of Sikeston, who died from his injuries. ...
Associated Press

SIKESTON, Mo. — A 27-year-old Sikeston woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a bicyclist, with police saying she smoked synthetic marijuana prior to the accident.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported Alonda Harris was driving down a Sikeston street Saturday afternoon when she struck 56-year-old Donnell Johnson of Sikeston, who died from his injuries.

Harris told police she swerved because she didn’t think the bicyclist was going to move, but he swerved, too. But police said it was determined in an interview with Harris she had smoked synthetic marijuana.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Harris is jailed on $10,000 bond and doesn’t have a listed attorney.

Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com

Pertinent address:

Sikeston, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy