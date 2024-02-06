All sections
March 19, 2019

Sikeston woman charged with arson of her business

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire. Monica Mays, 50, is charged with first-degree arson through Scott County Court, according to Sikeston Department of Public Safety assistant chief Jim McMillen. ...

Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety extinguish a fire at Cravings Bakery, 109 W. Malone Ave., on Friday afternoon.
SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire.

Monica Mays

Monica Mays, 50, is charged with first-degree arson through Scott County Court, according to Sikeston Department of Public Safety assistant chief Jim McMillen.

At about 3:20 p.m. Friday, officers with Sikeston DPS responded to Cravings Bakery, 109 W. Malone Ave., in reference to a structure fire.

“Sikeston DPS fire crews responded and were able to put the fire out with minimal damage to the building and contents,” McMillen said. “Immediately, the fire appeared to have a suspicious origin and cause.”

The state fire marshal’s office was contacted and led the investigation for possible arson, McMillen said. It was determined one of the owners allegedly set a fire in a back closet and left the business, he said.

Mays, who co-owns the business, was questioned and subsequently arrested late Friday and charged Saturday afternoon. It is believed Mays acted alone, McMillen said. She remains in jail with bond set at $75,000 cash or surety.

Local News
