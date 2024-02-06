Sikeston woman celebrates distant 102nd birthday

SIKESTON, Mo. -- It was brief and there was no physical contact, but a Sikeston woman who turned 102 on Wednesday was touched more than ever by a birthday celebration given by family and friends.

Despite social distancing and a stay-at-home order, Alma K. York was able to see family and friends and hear their birthday wishes from her front porch Wednesday afternoon.

York was greeted by a line of vehicles, honking their horns, and people shouting "Happy birthday, Alma!" and "We love you!" as she came out to her front porch. One by one, visitors left a card or sign in her yard. Then everyone joined in a singing of happy birthday.

"This is just something else -- a real surprise," York said as she watched from her front porch. "This is the biggest birthday I've ever had."

York was helped out to chair on her front porch by her daughters, Sandra York and Sherry Bohr.

"Thank you, all," York said. "I'm just so glad to see you all. I don't remember all the names, but I remember some. "I like people, and so I guess I feel good to see all of them here."