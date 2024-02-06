All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 18, 2020

Sikeston woman celebrates distant 102nd birthday

SIKESTON, Mo. -- It was brief and there was no physical contact, but a Sikeston woman who turned 102 on Wednesday was touched more than ever by a birthday celebration given by family and friends. Despite social distancing and a stay-at-home order, Alma K. York was able to see family and friends and hear their birthday wishes from her front porch Wednesday afternoon...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Sikeston, Missouri, resident Alma York rises from her wheel chair to address family and friends who stopped outside her home Wednesday to wish her a happy 102nd birthday.
Sikeston, Missouri, resident Alma York rises from her wheel chair to address family and friends who stopped outside her home Wednesday to wish her a happy 102nd birthday.Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- It was brief and there was no physical contact, but a Sikeston woman who turned 102 on Wednesday was touched more than ever by a birthday celebration given by family and friends.

Despite social distancing and a stay-at-home order, Alma K. York was able to see family and friends and hear their birthday wishes from her front porch Wednesday afternoon.

York was greeted by a line of vehicles, honking their horns, and people shouting "Happy birthday, Alma!" and "We love you!" as she came out to her front porch. One by one, visitors left a card or sign in her yard. Then everyone joined in a singing of happy birthday.

"This is just something else -- a real surprise," York said as she watched from her front porch. "This is the biggest birthday I've ever had."

York was helped out to chair on her front porch by her daughters, Sandra York and Sherry Bohr.

"Thank you, all," York said. "I'm just so glad to see you all. I don't remember all the names, but I remember some. "I like people, and so I guess I feel good to see all of them here."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sandra York, who lives with her mother, said three of her siblings -- a brother and two sisters -- have passed away, but she knew they're watching from heaven on their mother's birthday.

"They're looking down today and saying, 'Happy birthday, Mother,'" Sandra York said. "Thank you all for being here -- for mom having this birthday celebration. We're hoping she has some more of them; 102 is great and thinking she'll have more and we'll be careful and dp what we're supposed to do.

Mary Carr, who suggested the drive-by celebration because she'd seen them on TV and online, was among family and friends who kept their distance from within her vehicle but wished York a happy birthday.

"I didn't like the idea of a 102nd birthday passing by without a celebration of some kind," Carr said.

York and her family appreciated the gesture from the family and friends who participated in the celebration.

"We thank everybody for coming," Sandra York said on behalf of her mother. "We hope that you have a blessed day and we get to see you again next year."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy