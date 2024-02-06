Sikeston woman arrested for alleged drugs

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Sikeston, Missouri, woman Wednesday night for alleged drug violations.
A Patrol report said Leigh Fisher, 37, was taken into custody in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and Xanax), felony possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, no front license plate and failure to wear a seat belt.
She was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.
