Sikeston woman arrested for alleged assault

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexandra Trapp, 31, was arrested in Scott County for alleged felony assault, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and SOMA), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.