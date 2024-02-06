Sikeston woman arrested for alleged assault

A Sikeston, Missouri, woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon for an alleged felony assault.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexandra Trapp, 31, was arrested in Scott County for alleged felony assault, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and SOMA), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was taken to Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.
