Sikeston Ward 2 voters to choose between Baker, Owens for council spot

What issues do you think are the most important to Sikeston?

BAKER: Sustained growth is an important issue in Sikeston, as many small towns across our landscape are dying out. We have to continue to provide products, services, and opportunities locally to ensure this will not be a problem. Another important issue is that of partnering our community and our school system. I believe the school district and children are the lifeblood of our community. Transparency, communication and teamwork are essential in promoting our schools and attracting qualified professionals to our great city. Lastly, I would like to work with local officials to continue to improve upon public safety.

OWENS: The first issue, is this "Good Ole Boy" system we have. We need to get rid of anyone who is part of it. Next we need to look at economic growth. Why aren't businesses able to come and stay here? We need to find new ways to make Sikeston appealing to businesses. Not only for them to come here, but for people to want to work and stay in Sikeston. Next, with my dad being a police officer, I think we need to work on the relationship with the community and police. We have to have trust between both to help with decrease crime.

If elected, what are your goals?

BAKER: My goals can be easily summarized. To contribute to solving our above issues, I must be open and honest in communication and active problem-solving with all key players. These players include all of Sikeston's residents, our school system, our Department of Public Safety and our local business owners and workers. Having a strong, trusting relationship with everyone involved is essential to performing my duties on City Council. My goal is to be one of the many resources that our city can utilize to address needs, and a sounding board to assist in finding a solution to these needs.

OWENS: Once elected, one of my goals is to try and find a way to make sure the hike in peoples utilities doesn't happen again. One of the biggest things is to make sure there is more transparency between the council and the people. Too many things are done behind closed doors before meetings. Another goal is to get us on track to grow. Sikeston is behind and we need to fix that. We also need to make sure we get the community more involved to find out what they want to see done as well.

Why should the voters pick you?

BAKER: The main reason voters should pick me for this position is my experience and knowledge. I have previously faced a utility crisis in my time on the New Madrid City Council and was able to assist in making New Madrid's utility rates top in the state. I ran for this position because I would like to offer my aptitude in working with others and my ability to cooperate/problem solve that is essential to bring positive change. I believe I am the most dependable and trustworthy candidate for this position, and I look forward to the opportunity to prove this.

OWENS: Voters should elect me, because I am truly for the people. My campaign was formed after I realized I couldn't tell my students to be the change and step up to make change and I wasn't doing the same. I can't tell them to find their voice and speak up when something isn't right if I didn't do the same. I was not handpicked by a group of people who want their pick in to keep padding a select group of peoples' pockets. What you see is what you get with me. My opponent has done nothing but hide any chance he has gotten. He will not attend events where people can ask questions. Why wouldn't Charles Vest Baker want to meet face to face and answer questions from ALL voters? What questions is he running from? I want to unify Sikeston regardless what your last name is, or how much money you have? Why would anyone be against that? If you want Sikeston to start the healing process, you will elect me as the next councilman. Do I know everything, absolutely not, and will never claim to, but I will listen to all options and ask as many of my constituents their opinions before making decisions. It's time we give the people of Sikeston their voice back!