NewsAugust 7, 2023

Sikeston voters to decide tax issues during Tuesday election

SIKESTON, Mo. — Some area voters will decide tax questions during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, primary election. Voters in the City of Sikeston will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax. The official ballot language reads: "Shall the City of Sikeston continue a city sales tax of 1% that will expire Sept. 30, 2034? This is a renewal of an existing tax, not a new tax."...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Some area voters will decide tax questions during the Tuesday, Aug. 8, primary election.

Voters in the City of Sikeston will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax. The official ballot language reads: "Shall the City of Sikeston continue a city sales tax of 1% that will expire Sept. 30, 2034? This is a renewal of an existing tax, not a new tax."

According to the City of Sikeston, this tax generates about $4 million annually, which is about one-fifth of the city's budget. The tax provides funding for general city operations, including the Department of Public Safety, Public Works and Parks Department. The money is used to help pay for DPS officers, street improvements, general government services and more.

On Feb. 3, 2004, Sikeston City Council members asked residents to approve a 10-year, 1-cent sales tax. In exchange, council members agreed to allow the existing one-quarter cent SAHEC Capital Improvement Sales Tax and the existing one-quarter cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax to expire, thereby reducing the net effect of the measure to a one-half percent sales tax increase. In addition, they reduced municipal property tax rates by 21%, according to the city. Sikeston citizens renewed the tax in 2013. If renewed Tuesday, the tax is for 10 years and would go before voters again for renewal in 2033.

Sikeston voters who reside in New Madrid County will vote at Three Rivers College in Sikeston.

Other votes

  • Also in Scott County, Blodgett voters decide on a new sales tax. The proposition on the ballot reads: "Shall the City of Blodgett impose a city sales tax of 2%?"
  • In Mississippi County, voters in East Prairie are being asked to approve a local use tax.

Ballot language reads: "Shall the City of East Prairie, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?"

According to the East Prairie Chamber of Commerce, this is not a new tax, but currently when East Prairie residents make purchases online, the tax goes to the county where the item is purchased and not the City of East Prairie. With a "yes" vote, the tax dollars would go to East Prairie, the chamber said.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

