Sikeston voters to decide fireworks issue

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston residents will finally end the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits when they go to the polls Tuesday.

For years and years, as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and officials begin the debate on whether or not the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits.

"Every year since I've been here in the spring and early summer we debate changes to the fireworks regulation," said Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass during a City Council meeting in December. "In the last seven years, the only change we've made is allowing the sale of fireworks in town."

Currently shooting fireworks inside the city limits of Sikeston is illegal, being rejected by past City Councils on multiple occasions. During conversations over the summer, former Sikeston Councilman Brandon Sparks suggested the issue be brought before voters.

Tuesday, voters will answer the question. The ballot issue reads: "Shall the City Council of the City of Sikeston adopt the proposed Ordinance Number 6253, the full text of which is available in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's website (sikeston.org), allowing, with certain restrictions, the discharge of fireworks within the city limits of the City of Sikeston?"