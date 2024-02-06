SIKESTON, Mo. — In Tuesday's municipal election, voters in Sikeston decided against adopting an ordinance to allow the discharge of fireworks within the city limits.

Allison Cox

In a vote total of 711 "no" votes to 653 "yes" votes, Sikeston voters defeated the proposed ordinance No. 6253 relating to fireworks. There were 624 "no" votes and 567 "yes" votes in Scott County and 87 "no" votes and 86 "yes" votes in New Madrid County.

School board

Matthew Drake, 841 votes, and Allison Lauren Cox, 639 votes, won the two seats on the Sikeston School Board over Lori Caldwell, 575 votes, and Rebecca C. Steward, 507 votes. The candidates received the following votes: Drake, 748 Scott County votes and 93 New Madrid County votes; Cox, 569 Scott County votes and 70 New Madrid County votes; Caldwell, 505 Scott County votes and 70 New Madrid County votes; and Steward, 443 Scott County votes and 64 New Madrid County votes.