In the City of Sikeston's only contested race on the City Council, Ryan Lindsey defeated Lori Caldwell in a vote total of 623 to 401 for the councilman at-large position. Lindsey received 551 votes in Scott County and 72 votes in New Madrid County, while Caldwell received 352 Scott County votes and 49 New Madrid County votes.

These results, which were provided by the Scott County and New Madrid County clerk's offices, are unofficial.