SIKESTON, Mo. -- Voters in Sikeston approved the sales tax for recreational marijuana during Tuesday's municipal election.
In a vote total of 780 to 259, Sikeston voters approved the 3% tax on sales of adult-use marijuana in Sikeston. There were 687 "yes" votes and 230 "no" votes in Scott County and 93 "yes" votes and 29 "no" votes in New Madrid County.
In the City of Sikeston's only contested race on the City Council, Ryan Lindsey defeated Lori Caldwell in a vote total of 623 to 401 for the councilman at-large position. Lindsey received 551 votes in Scott County and 72 votes in New Madrid County, while Caldwell received 352 Scott County votes and 49 New Madrid County votes.
These results, which were provided by the Scott County and New Madrid County clerk's offices, are unofficial.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.