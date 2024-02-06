Sikeston to put use tax on ballot

"This is not changing the tax rate in the City of Sikeston whatsoever," said Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch.

Over the last 15 years, taxable sales in Sikeston have increased by 11.2% and in the same time period, the cumulative inflation rate has been 31.4%. In the past four years since the new capital improvement sales tax has been collected, total sales tax collections have actually declined as more people have embraced online shopping, which is largely untaxed.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, 9% of all retail sales are now occurring online, up from 3% 10 years ago and if these sales involve out-of-state vendors, then the sales are not subject to local sales tax.

"The reality is that sales tax is 60% of the city's total revenue and that revenue remains flat and is on the decline in large part to people buying more across state lines than they used to," Burch said.

If the use tax passes by a simple majority in the Nov. 5 election it will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.