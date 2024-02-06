Sikeston teen's painting wins VFW state contest, moves on to nationals

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level.

Lilly Bone won first place in Sikeston VFW Auxiliary's Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. She went on to win first place in the state contest. Bone's artwork, "My Brother's Honor", which she painted using coffee, will be judged at the VFW Auxiliary's national contest.

On Wednesday, May 3, Sikeston VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams and Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson presented Bone with a gift from the Sikeston VFW and a certificate of her accomplishments. In addition, Bone will receive $300 from the Sikeston VFW for winning the local contest and $500 from the state VFW for winning that competition.

Robinson said this is the first time a Sikeston student will compete in the VFW's national Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

"I've never done anything like this," Bone said of winning the local and state contests and competing in the national contest.

Lilly Bone, third from left, with Sikeston, Missouri, VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams; Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson; and Sikeston High School art teacher Darla Crabtree. Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

Bone, who is the daughter of Chad and Kelli Bles of Sikeston, said she was surprised but happy to learn she'd advanced to the national contest.

"It was so crazy," Bone said about finding out her artwork advanced. "I called my mom."

Bone's painting is of her brother, Corbin Bone, who is serving in the Army.

"He's so excited and proud of me," Bone said of her brother finding out her painting of him is award-winning.