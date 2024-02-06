All sections
NewsMay 8, 2023

Sikeston teen's painting wins VFW state contest, moves on to nationals

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level. Lilly Bone won first place in Sikeston VFW Auxiliary's Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. She went on to win first place in the state contest. Bone's artwork, "My Brother's Honor", which she painted using coffee, will be judged at the VFW Auxiliary's national contest...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Lilly Bone, a Sikeston (Missouri) High School senior, with her award-winning artwork, "My Brother's Honor", which she painted using coffee. Bone won first place in Sikeston VFW Auxiliary's Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, and she also won first place at the state level. Her painting is now being judged in the VFW Auxiliary's national contest.
Lilly Bone, a Sikeston (Missouri) High School senior, with her award-winning artwork, "My Brother's Honor", which she painted using coffee. Bone won first place in Sikeston VFW Auxiliary's Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, and she also won first place at the state level. Her painting is now being judged in the VFW Auxiliary's national contest.

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston High School senior's painting in honor of her military-serving brother won first place in a VFW Auxiliary patriotic state contest, and now her artwork will compete on the national level.

Lilly Bone won first place in Sikeston VFW Auxiliary's Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest. She went on to win first place in the state contest. Bone's artwork, "My Brother's Honor", which she painted using coffee, will be judged at the VFW Auxiliary's national contest.

On Wednesday, May 3, Sikeston VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams and Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson presented Bone with a gift from the Sikeston VFW and a certificate of her accomplishments. In addition, Bone will receive $300 from the Sikeston VFW for winning the local contest and $500 from the state VFW for winning that competition.

Robinson said this is the first time a Sikeston student will compete in the VFW's national Creative Patriotic Art Contest.

"I've never done anything like this," Bone said of winning the local and state contests and competing in the national contest.

Lilly Bone, third from left, with Sikeston, Missouri, VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams; Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson; and Sikeston High School art teacher Darla Crabtree.
Lilly Bone, third from left, with Sikeston, Missouri, VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams; Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson; and Sikeston High School art teacher Darla Crabtree.Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Lilly Bone, third from left, with Sikeston, Missouri, VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams; Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson; and Sikeston High School art teacher Darla Crabtree.
Lilly Bone, third from left, with Sikeston, Missouri, VFW Scholarship Committee chairwoman Anita Williams; Sikeston VFW Auxiliary president Jesse Robinson; and Sikeston High School art teacher Darla Crabtree.

Bone, who is the daughter of Chad and Kelli Bles of Sikeston, said she was surprised but happy to learn she'd advanced to the national contest.

"It was so crazy," Bone said about finding out her artwork advanced. "I called my mom."

Bone's painting is of her brother, Corbin Bone, who is serving in the Army.

"He's so excited and proud of me," Bone said of her brother finding out her painting of him is award-winning.

Using coffee to paint the picture of her brother wasn't a new technique for Bone, she said.

"That's kinda my thing," the teen said.

However, being an artist is something new to Bone.

"I feel like I've always been creative as a child, but it wasn't until my sophomore year I really discovered that I was good at art," Bone said.

Each year, more than 4,000 high school students from across the country participate in the VFW Auxiliary's Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, according to the national VFW Auxiliary's website. The contest began in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth.

As part of the contest, Bone also had to submit a typed explanation of patriotism expressed in her art.

"The essay I wrote is about my brother and letting him go, and the hard things with him being gone," she said.

After graduation, which is Monday, May 15, Bone plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University, where she wants to major in psychology.

"I may take some art classes at SEMO, but I'm not sure," the high school senior said.

Sikeston High School art teacher Darla Crabtree said she was happy for her student's success.

"Lilly is very disciplined," Crabtree said. "She's been a pleasure to have in class."

Crabtree said Bone's painting is on display in Arizona, but the national competition will be in Kansas City, Missouri, and the national winner will be announced in July or early August.

