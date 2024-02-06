Sikeston teacher arrested for alleged sex crime

According to a statement provided by the Sikeston R-6 School District, the district was informed by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety a Junior High School teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual contact with a student and misdemeanor assault.

"Sikeston R-6 takes allegations of staff misconduct seriously and will continue to work closely with Sikeston DPS in this matter," the statement said. "As with all personnel matters, the district is limited as to what information we can share. The district remains committed to protecting our students and ensuring that they have a safe learning environment."