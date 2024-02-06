Sikeston student accused of bringing gun to school

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston School District student was arrested Friday after being accused of bringing an unloaded handgun to school.
At 2:25 p.m. Friday, a message to parents and guardians of the Sikeston School District was posted on the district’s official Facebook page:
“Today at the Sikeston Alternative Center, a student was found in possession of an unloaded handgun. The School Resource Officer (SRO) took control of the situation, and the student is in police custody.
“No direct threats were made to any student or faculty member and no injuries were reported. The Sikeston R-6 School District thanks the fast work of the students, staff, administration and SRO for their quick action and cooperation in bringing this matter to a peaceful ending. As always, the District considers the welfare and safety of our students as a top priority.”
