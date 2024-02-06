Sikeston student accused of bringing gun to school

“Today at the Sikeston Alternative Center, a student was found in possession of an unloaded handgun. The School Resource Officer (SRO) took control of the situation, and the student is in police custody.

“No direct threats were made to any student or faculty member and no injuries were reported. The Sikeston R-6 School District thanks the fast work of the students, staff, administration and SRO for their quick action and cooperation in bringing this matter to a peaceful ending. As always, the District considers the welfare and safety of our students as a top priority.”