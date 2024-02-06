All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 7, 2022
Sikeston set to get six outdoor pickleball courts
SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will soon be getting new outdoor pickleball courts. Early last week, the Sikeston City Council approved turning two tennis courts at the Sikeston Recreation Complex into six pickleball courts. Pickleball is a sport combining the elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong and has been gaining interest in the community in recent years...
By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will soon be getting new outdoor pickleball courts.

Early last week, the Sikeston City Council approved turning two tennis courts at the Sikeston Recreation Complex into six pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a sport combining the elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong and has been gaining interest in the community in recent years.

"When I was in Kansas City, it was extremely popular," said Dustin Care, director of Sikeston Parks and Recreation. "When I came here, nobody really knew what it was. In 2018, we integrated it in our corporate games event and that drummed up some interest, and now we have some pickleball advocates in the community that travel around to Cape and Anna, Illinois. We're looking to provide all these people to come to Sikeston and play."

In February 2021, Sikeston Parks and Recreation applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to add two newly constructed pickleball courts at the Recreation Complex. The cost of the grant-funded project was $150,000 and the city budgeted $30,000 for its part of the match funding.

Sikeston was not awarded the grant, but the need for the pickleball courts was growing.

Care said in July one of the tennis courts at the complex was repainted and converted into a pickleball court.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's been a big hit," Care said. "Then they were wanting two courts and we had the net adjusters but that still wasn't enough to meet the needs of the community."

While exploring options, Parks and Recreation did a public survey in which 128 of 140 people who responded were in favor of converting the south tennis courts at the complex into six permanent pickleball courts.

Care said the early projected estimate on the cost is $25,000 and the city could use the $30,000 budgeted for the grant Sikeston was not awarded.

Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow said having the courts could be beneficial to the community.

"I talk to a lot of people and I think we have the opportunity to do tournaments if we had six pickleball courts," Turnbow said. "There's a lot of towns bringing in revenue by having these tournaments. Of course, ours would be outdoors so we would be dependent on the weather but it's really hot right now."

Currently the only place to play in Sikeston, beside the one outside court at the complex, is at the YMCA, which has inside courts.

"I used to play tennis when I was younger but it's too strenuous now," Turnbow said. "Pickleball, it's still strenuous but it's not as bad as tennis, in my opinion."

The council unanimously approved Parks and Recreation to solicit bids to add the courts at the complex.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape G...
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the...
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug po...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
NewsOct. 3
City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening celebration of new terminal
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy