Sikeston set to get six outdoor pickleball courts

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will soon be getting new outdoor pickleball courts.

Early last week, the Sikeston City Council approved turning two tennis courts at the Sikeston Recreation Complex into six pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a sport combining the elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong and has been gaining interest in the community in recent years.

"When I was in Kansas City, it was extremely popular," said Dustin Care, director of Sikeston Parks and Recreation. "When I came here, nobody really knew what it was. In 2018, we integrated it in our corporate games event and that drummed up some interest, and now we have some pickleball advocates in the community that travel around to Cape and Anna, Illinois. We're looking to provide all these people to come to Sikeston and play."

In February 2021, Sikeston Parks and Recreation applied for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to add two newly constructed pickleball courts at the Recreation Complex. The cost of the grant-funded project was $150,000 and the city budgeted $30,000 for its part of the match funding.

Sikeston was not awarded the grant, but the need for the pickleball courts was growing.

Care said in July one of the tennis courts at the complex was repainted and converted into a pickleball court.