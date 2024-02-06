Sikeston schools going virtual

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston schools will transition to their alternative method of instruction beginning Friday because of the coronavirus, and the school buildings in the district will not reopen until Nov. 30.

The decision was announced in a letter from Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson to parents Sunday.

“Education and the safety of all of our students and staff are our greatest priorities at Sikeston R-6 schools,” Robinson said in the letter. “During this time, the rising number of staff positive cases, coupled with the lack of substitutes in our district, makes it impossible for us to provide quality education and supervision for each and every one of our students and classrooms. Due to the rise in quarantines, we are also seeing a drastic increase in student absences as well.”

Beginning Friday, Sikeston school will transition to their Alternative Method of Instruction (AMIX) plan and the district will not reopen until Nov. 30 for in-person instruction.

“It is our hope that this will allow the time needed for our staff and students to recuperate and to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community,” Robinson said.

The AMIX plan includes Google Classroom and/or paper packets. Teachers will communicate directly with families regarding continuity of education during the closure.