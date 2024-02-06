Sikeston schools going virtual

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston schools will transition to their alternative method of instruction beginning Friday because of the coronavirus, and the school buildings in the district will not reopen until Nov. 30.
The decision was announced in a letter from Sikeston School District superintendent Tony Robinson to parents Sunday.
“Education and the safety of all of our students and staff are our greatest priorities at Sikeston R-6 schools,” Robinson said in the letter. “During this time, the rising number of staff positive cases, coupled with the lack of substitutes in our district, makes it impossible for us to provide quality education and supervision for each and every one of our students and classrooms. Due to the rise in quarantines, we are also seeing a drastic increase in student absences as well.”
Beginning Friday, Sikeston school will transition to their Alternative Method of Instruction (AMIX) plan and the district will not reopen until Nov. 30 for in-person instruction.
“It is our hope that this will allow the time needed for our staff and students to recuperate and to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and community,” Robinson said.
The AMIX plan includes Google Classroom and/or paper packets. Teachers will communicate directly with families regarding continuity of education during the closure.
For elementary students who do not have access to a technology device at home, paper packets will be sent home today for students to work on from home. If further packet pick-ups are needed, the district will provide information to parents and guardians with details at that time.
Parents and guardians may pick up breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily for their students beginning Monday. More information will be provided to parents prior to that date.
Additionally, during the closure, the building, including all common areas, will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, even beyond the regular cleaning that already occurs daily.
On Friday, the school district decided to close the Sikeston Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary, effective this past Monday for two weeks.
Parents and guardians of the Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary students may pick up breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily for students beginning last Monday at the school the student attends. Parents and guardians should pull up to the front of the building, stay in their vehicle and tell the staff how many students they are feeding.
“As with our previous closure of the Kindergarten Center and Southeast Elementary, we know the strain this causes parents and guardians,” Robinson said. “We do not make this closure in haste, nor without concern for everyone involved. We must do this to help protect our students and staff.”
