NewsFebruary 19, 2019

Sikeston School District superintendent plans retirement

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston School District superintendent Tom Williams has announced his retirement after nearly 30 years with the district. The Sikeston School Board accepted Williams’ retirement during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 12, and Williams made an official announcement Friday via the district’s Facebook page...

Standard Democrat
Tom Williams
Tom Williams

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston School District superintendent Tom Williams has announced his retirement after nearly 30 years with the district.

The Sikeston School Board accepted Williams’ retirement during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 12, and Williams made an official announcement Friday via the district’s Facebook page.

“It’s time,” Williams said of his decision to retire after working more than 30 years in education — with 29 years spent in the Sikeston district and the past seven years as superintendent.

Williams’ last day as superintendent will be June 27. He said his plans for retirement include spending time with his family, specifically his granddaughter, Maci, as well as visiting his farm more.

In 1990, Williams was hired by the district to teach social studies and health at the junior high school, where he also served as assistant coach for various sports. In 1996, he was named the assistant principal at the high school, where, after three years, he became head principal — a position he held until officially taking over as the district’s superintendent July 1, 2012.

