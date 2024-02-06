Sikeston rodeo concludes; more than 25,000 attended

More than 25,000 people attended the 65th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo that concluded Saturday at Art Saunders Arena in Sikeston, Missouri, according to a Jaycees official.

Each night in the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo featured classic events including bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping competitions.

The rodeo included one new addition this year -- the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Accompanied by their handlers and their Dalmatian, the Clydesdales performed Wednesday and Thursday night. It was the Clydesdales' first appearance in the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

The Clydesdales also led Saturday's parade, kicking off the final day of rodeo festivities.

More than 50 horseback riders filed behind the Clydesdales in the parade while SEMO Shriners clowns passed out candy while riding miniaturized motorcycles.

Sikeston Jaycee president John Leible said, overall, the week was fantastic.