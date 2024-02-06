All sections
NewsAugust 13, 2017

Sikeston rodeo concludes; more than 25,000 attended

More than 25,000 people attended the 65th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo that concluded Saturday at Art Saunders Arena in Sikeston, Missouri, according to a Jaycees official. Each night in the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo featured classic events including bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping competitions...

Ben Matthews
Seth Hardwick tapes up his knee Wednesday during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, Missouri. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Seth Hardwick tapes up his knee Wednesday during the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, Missouri. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Andrew J. Whitaker

More than 25,000 people attended the 65th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo that concluded Saturday at Art Saunders Arena in Sikeston, Missouri, according to a Jaycees official.

Each night in the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo featured classic events including bareback and saddle bronc riding, bull riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and roping competitions.

The rodeo included one new addition this year -- the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Accompanied by their handlers and their Dalmatian, the Clydesdales performed Wednesday and Thursday night. It was the Clydesdales' first appearance in the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

The Clydesdales also led Saturday's parade, kicking off the final day of rodeo festivities.

More than 50 horseback riders filed behind the Clydesdales in the parade while SEMO Shriners clowns passed out candy while riding miniaturized motorcycles.

Sikeston Jaycee president John Leible said, overall, the week was fantastic.

"Everyone was excited about the Clydesdales," Leible said. "Bob Ralph Distributing worked hard to make that happen."

Each night ended with musical entertainment with Brothers Osborne performing Wednesday and Dylan Scott performing Thursday.

Chris Young returned to entertain rodeo-goers Friday night for his second spot headlining the rodeo, and David Nail closed rodeo week with a performance Saturday night.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address:

1220 N. Ingram Road, Sikeston, Mo.

Local News
