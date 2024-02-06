Sikeston residents vote down alcohol by the drink Tuesday

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston residents rejected the question asking voters to allow the sale of alcohol by the drink during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7.
In a total vote of 401 "no" votes to 328 "yes" votes, the measure failed.
In Scott County, there were 297 "yes" votes and 366 "no" votes. New Madrid County vote totals were 31 "yes" votes and 35 "no" votes.
These results, which were provided by the Scott County clerk and New Madrid County clerk offices, are unofficial.
