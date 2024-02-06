SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 7, on whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink.

On July 31, Sikeston City Council members approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in excess of 5%.

State law prohibits cities with fewer than 19,500 residents from allowing businesses to sell drinks containing more than 5% alcohol by the drink unless they also have food sales of at least $75,000, Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass.

"If somebody wants to have liquor by the drink, they have to have a restaurant with significant food sales, unless you put it to a public vote to allow liquor by the drink," Douglass said. "That's what's on the ballot, allowing liquor by the drink without food sales."

Stogies of Sikeston, Personal Expressions and Sam's Fine Jewelry, according to Douglass, have all inquired about selling liquor by the drink.