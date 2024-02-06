Sikeston residents to get new, improved electric, water meters

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston residents will begin seeing workers replace their electric and water meters beginning this week.

Anixter and Sikeston Board of Utilities crews will begin installing the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) this week while MB construction will install the new water meters.

"The majority of electric and water meters in the City of Sikeston have outlived their useful life and need to be replaced in order to continue operating accurately and efficiently," said Rick Landers, Sikeston BMU general manager. "Rather than replace these aging meters with outdated technology, now is the best time to adopt modern technology. The meter upgrade provides numerous benefits for BMU customers and will help BMU manage its distribution system more efficiently."

The new meters will be able to:

Report and pinpoint the exact location of outages more quickly, meaning faster outage response.

Identify potential water leaks, allowing them to be repaired more quickly and potentially avoiding excessive bills.

Improve billing accuracy, eliminating misreads or inaccurate readings.

Effectively troubleshoot billing questions by providing information about individual power consumption patterns, outage and blink count history and voltage information.

Provide the customer real-time, detailed consumption data which will help customers analyze their consumption patterns. This can help both commercial/industrial and residential customers conserve energy and water and reduce their costs.

Landers said they plan to have every electric and water mater in Sikeston converted by the end of 2020 and it will only take a few minutes to install the meters.

"Your power or water will go off for a few minutes when the new meter is installed," Landers said. "You will need to reset electronic clocks and other devices. The technician installing your new meter will first knock on your door to inform you that they are about to begin the installation. If you are not home, the technician will go ahead and finish the installation."