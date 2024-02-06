SIKESTON -- Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp. kicked off the new year with its first luncheon Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Clinton Building in Sikeston.
During the luncheon, Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the chamber, discussed several major events in 2024, including the Balloon Festival, Tourist Award, Total Eclipse of the Park and Veterans Project.
"We have several events and activities coming up this year, first and foremost is the Hot Air Balloon Festival, and those dates are June 21 and 22," Medley said. "We're already starting to work on that now. We now have a traffic committee this year, which is new."
Medley highlighted the completion of the Veterans Park Project, stating that construction on it began last year.
"We are very proud of the project; it was a cooperative effort with Sikeston Parks and Recreation, the Veterans Park Committee and Sikeston BMU, so it was a very big project," Medley said.
Medley added they will be looking at the possibility of building a conference center next month, and that Boulder Construction was awarded the construction bid for the new Sikeston Rodeo Museum.
According to Medley, the Tourism and Hospitality Luncheon will take place at Lambert's Cafe at noon March 7 and will cost $10 per participant.
Marcie Lawson, CEO of Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., then discussed their relationship with Missouri Partnership and their attempts to attract new business to the region while existing firms choose to grow.
According to Lawson, they are attempting to collaborate with other local communities in order to attract industry to the area.
Lawson also addressed the needs of the community she has been advocating for, such as housing, child care and the construction of Interstate 57.
"I-57 is going to happen; we are going to have I-57 here," Lawson said. "Arkansas is working really hard on laying everything up to the Missouri border; we've got to do our part, too. So we will be working with our legislators and our city government officials as well."
Taylor Deere, membership and program director for the Sikeston Regional Chamber, also discussed the chamber's various programs, which include Sikeston Young Professionals, Leadership Sikeston, the Business After Hours program and S.O.A.R.
Sharon Urhahn, marketing director with Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, was also present at the luncheon to inform the audience about MDMC's ReBalance and Dizziness Center, which is one of only three in Missouri.
"These services were originally only two other places in Missouri that have this program, a rebalance and dizziness center," Urhahn said. "The other two places are in St. Louis and in Kansas City."
Dr. Zachary Shaw, a vestibular specialist at Missouri Delta Medical Center, was also present and demonstrated how he tests for a balance impairment that causes someone to feel unstable or dizzy.
The next Chamber luncheon is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Clinton Building.
