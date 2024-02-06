SIKESTON -- Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp. kicked off the new year with its first luncheon Thursday, Jan. 18, at the Clinton Building in Sikeston.

During the luncheon, Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the chamber, discussed several major events in 2024, including the Balloon Festival, Tourist Award, Total Eclipse of the Park and Veterans Project.

"We have several events and activities coming up this year, first and foremost is the Hot Air Balloon Festival, and those dates are June 21 and 22," Medley said. "We're already starting to work on that now. We now have a traffic committee this year, which is new."

Medley highlighted the completion of the Veterans Park Project, stating that construction on it began last year.

"We are very proud of the project; it was a cooperative effort with Sikeston Parks and Recreation, the Veterans Park Committee and Sikeston BMU, so it was a very big project," Medley said.

Medley added they will be looking at the possibility of building a conference center next month, and that Boulder Construction was awarded the construction bid for the new Sikeston Rodeo Museum.

According to Medley, the Tourism and Hospitality Luncheon will take place at Lambert's Cafe at noon March 7 and will cost $10 per participant.

Marcie Lawson, CEO of Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., then discussed their relationship with Missouri Partnership and their attempts to attract new business to the region while existing firms choose to grow.