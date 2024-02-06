Sikeston ready to move on Rail Trail project

At Monday morning's Sikeston City Council meeting, the Council awarded Phase One of the project to Hessling Construction of Dexter, Missouri, in the amount of $360,570.96. The first phase of the rail to trail will begin on the west end of the Depot at Malone Avenue in Downtown Sikeston and will end at Main Street.

The project is finally set to begin after a lengthy back-and-forth with the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the city's acquisition of the railroad right-of-way. The project has a combination of Transportation Alternative Program funds, the last of the city's Surface Transportation Program funds and a local match (25 percent) from city capital improvement funds.