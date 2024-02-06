All sections
NewsOctober 25, 2018

Sikeston ready to move on Rail Trail project

SIKESTON -- After years of discussion, the first phase of the Rail Trail project in Sikeston is set to begin. At Monday morning's Sikeston City Council meeting, the Council awarded Phase One of the project to Hessling Construction of Dexter, Missouri, in the amount of $360,570.96. The first phase of the rail to trail will begin on the west end of the Depot at Malone Avenue in Downtown Sikeston and will end at Main Street...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON -- After years of discussion, the first phase of the Rail Trail project in Sikeston is set to begin.

At Monday morning's Sikeston City Council meeting, the Council awarded Phase One of the project to Hessling Construction of Dexter, Missouri, in the amount of $360,570.96. The first phase of the rail to trail will begin on the west end of the Depot at Malone Avenue in Downtown Sikeston and will end at Main Street.

The project is finally set to begin after a lengthy back-and-forth with the Missouri Department of Transportation to clear the city's acquisition of the railroad right-of-way. The project has a combination of Transportation Alternative Program funds, the last of the city's Surface Transportation Program funds and a local match (25 percent) from city capital improvement funds.

Local News
