Sikeston R-6 works to address problems with student meals

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A week after parents and students voiced their concerns school meals were not up to standard, Sikeston R-6 School District officials said Friday steps have been taken to address the issues, and conditions are improving.

"It is important to us to provide the best and most nutritious meals possible to our students and staff," Sikeston R-6 Superintendent Dr. Tony Robinson said. "We've been working very closely with (the district's contracted food service provider) SFE since last week and have made a plan of action moving forward."

Robinson said SFE (Southwest Foodservice Excellence), which the district has used since the 2019-2020 school year, will bring in a chef to work on food quality and to meet with students to get their input on what meals they would like to have.

"Our staff are going to all the buildings and randomly spot-checking the meals and tasting them to help with quality and portion control," Robinson said.

On Aug. 27 -- two days after school started -- the district was provided with a couple photos of meals served by SFE. One of the pictures showed a plate with two pieces of wheat bread with a scoop of plain tuna and a bit of lettuce with a mayonnaise packet with a side item in enclosed container. The other showed an orange with four breaded nuggets.

"We, too, felt this was unacceptable to be served to our students," the district said in a post Aug. 27 on its official Facebook page. "Administration does care about our students and met with SFE directors earlier today to make it very clear that our students deserved better."

Adjustments were made to not only the quality of the meals but also to the number of options, the district said Aug. 27. A plan was made to ensure the food served by SFE is up to Sikeston R-6 standards, it said.

On Tuesday, Sikeston R-6 provided an update to parents on its Facebook page, saying it continued to hear from parents and students regarding issues with food quality concerns. The district said it addressed the food service provider again to ensure they are serving students the best meals possible.

"SFE stated that last week was a much harder week than they anticipated, due to the fact that they now not only cook and serve food, but they are delivering the meals to most classrooms in our district," the district said in its post. "After being provided with feedback from our principals, they've since altered their plans, which has made the process more efficient."