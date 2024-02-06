Sikeston Public Schools Foundation receives $1.7 million gift

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Public Schools Foundation received a $1.7 million gift from the bequest of the late Bob Depro.

At Depro’s request, the funds will be used to establish the Bob Depro Scholarship Fund and have been designated for scholarships for Sikeston High School graduates.

The local organization received the bequest recently from the Bob Depro estate.

“We are so proud to accept this tremendous gift from a true Sikeston icon,” said Lauren DeWitt, executive director of the SPS Foundation. “Mr. Depro touched the lives of many Sikeston High School students with his special gift of teaching and stood as an inspiration to the entire community. We see it as a vote of confidence in the work we have done and a matter of trust that we can continue to improve the lives of Sikeston students and faculty.”

Depro, who died Dec. 12, 2016, at the age of 72, spent 34 years of his 52-year teaching career in the Sikeston School District, teaching social studies and history. He also called sporting events for the Sikeston Bulldogs.