Sikeston projects receive more than $3M in grants

SIKESTON, Mo. — Four projects in Sikeston were awarded more than $3 million in grants Thursday, March 23, through the Community Revitalization Grant Program, the City of Sikeston announced Friday, March 24.

The City of Sikeston along with the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp. (DAEOC), Grace Community Center and the Southeast Missouri Food Bank were all awarded grants totaling $3,317,353.

The City of Sikeston received $770,634 for the expansion of Legion Park.

Sikeston director of Parks and Recreation Dustin Care said the city parking lot, to the west of Legion Park that is asphalt, will be turned into green space and a downtown bathroom will be built that will go inside of the existing Legion Park.

An open-air market, to hold things such as the farmers market, will be constructed as part of the expansion project along with the purchase of a portable ice skating rink that will be open seasonally. Care said he thought the ice skating rink would be open from the beginning of December to coincide with the downtown parade and tree lighting events.

"I'm really excited about the ice skating rink," Care said. "I feel like we've been talking about that for years. Hopefully, it will draw more people from the area, not only Sikeston but surrounding communities, and get more people to come to Sikeston and our parks."

Also included in the project is an expansion of the rail trail to Sunset Drive. It currently stops at Scott Street.

The project also includes the partial street closure of New Madrid Street from Malone to Front Street. Care said it will be converted to a grass area and be part of the park.

"I'm very excited," Care said, adding that this is the first grant he has ever played a major role in. "It's something that is definitely needed."

DAEOC received $1,089,295 and will transform a vacant downtown Sikeston building into a regional community and cultural center.

The $2.2 million center will be known as the Malone Park Academy of the Arts, and will offer individual and family-oriented activities along with age-appropriate educational and recreational growth opportunities to residents of the six-county area. Programming will include music education, production and recording; photography and visual arts instruction, workshops and exhibits; dance, drama and performing arts classes and productions; academic tutoring; stability and strengthening classes such as yoga and Pilates; community service learning opportunities; and youth-focused after school, weekend and summer activities. Local and nationally-known guest speakers, artists, musicians and performers will be invited to visit the center, share life experiences, perform, conduct demonstrations and host workshops.