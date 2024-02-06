Sikeston program targets teens

SIKESTON -- The early teenage years can often be a tough time for teens and their parents with many changes both physically and emotionally taking place. A new program at the Sikeston Junior High School is aimed at helping eighth graders navigate through this time by regulating their emotions while also becoming inclusive.

During the fall semester, 23 eighth grade students at Sikeston Junior High School completed PIVOT, a pilot program that provides students the tools to navigate situations and conversations to get the most positive outcome possible.

"I think every adult dreads when their child hits the early teenage years because it is such a time of dramatic change," said Molly Sain, Sikeston Junior High counselor. "This age group tends to experience high amounts of drama that are over very minor things but get blown out of proportion quickly."

Sain said the PIVOT program aims to help kids learn to regulate their emotions and take a moment before reacting to situations while thinking about how their actions and reactions could make situations better or worse.

"Most importantly, it teaches them how to help others learn to do this as well," Sain said. "It's all about inclusion and making sure that each student feels like they belong and are wanted and valued here at the Junior High."

PIVOT was born out of a seventh grade program called CHOICES that began in 2017 and has continued to this school year. CHOICES is a youth-mentoring program focused on teaching students the control they have over their life based on their choices, specifically the choice to stay in school and both accept responsibility for and understand the consequences of their choices.

"We have an average of 18 mentors who have stepped up to be a part of this program," said Brandy Johnson, member and program experience director at the YMCA of Southeast Missouri who is leading the program. "It has been a wonderful experience, but also sheds a light on how much more these students need."

Johnson said out of that revelation, along with conversations with the Sikeston Regional Chamber in regard to a junior high program that could potentially feed into the high school programs being implemented, PIVOT was created.

"This program was a perfect fit for the Y as well," Johnson said. "We are taking a step further into our youth development and social responsibility areas of focus with the boots on the ground PIVOT program."

Johnson said in creating the program, she felt they needed a name that both stood for something and meant something and PIVOT gave them a visual of what they want to accomplish.

"Essentially, we want students to turn and potentially help others to turn from events and emotions that can create reactions that are detrimental to them and possibly others," Johnson said.