Sikeston police seeking Charleston man in connection to July murder

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help seeking a man wanted in connection to a July murder in Sikeston.

Demarcus Phillip Turner of Charleston, Missouri, is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh'Tyana Ingram that occurred in the early morning hours of July 3 at Huck's, located at 833 E. Malone Ave.

Officers were dispatched to the business and spoke with witnesses, learning that approximately 20 shots were fired and two people were struck. One victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and recovered.