All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 11, 2022
Sikeston police seeking Charleston man in connection to July murder
SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help seeking a man wanted in connection to a July murder in Sikeston. Demarcus Phillip Turner of Charleston, Missouri, is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh'Tyana Ingram that occurred in the early morning hours of July 3 at Huck's, located at 833 E. Malone Ave...
By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Demarcus P. Turner
Demarcus P. Turner

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help seeking a man wanted in connection to a July murder in Sikeston.

Demarcus Phillip Turner of Charleston, Missouri, is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh'Tyana Ingram that occurred in the early morning hours of July 3 at Huck's, located at 833 E. Malone Ave.

Officers were dispatched to the business and spoke with witnesses, learning that approximately 20 shots were fired and two people were struck. One victim was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and recovered.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The second victim, identified as Ingram, was pronounced dead at the Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

A 16-year-old Charleston teen was previously arrested in connection with the murder, charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Because of his juvenile status, authorities are unable to release any more information.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Turner may contact the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711, the tip line at (573) 475-3774 or immediately contact 911. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy