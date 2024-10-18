Sikeston PAWS plans fundraiser

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston's Pet and Animal Welfare Services, or PAWS, is proud to host the first Bark at the Moon: Dueling Pianos.

The one-of-a-kind event, which will include live music entertainment by performing duet dueling pianos, will take place starting at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Clinton Building in Sikeston. Spanky's Entertainment of St. Louis will provide the entertainment.

Jamie Williams, PAWS shelter manager, said although this will be the first time PAWS has held this event, he is hopeful it will be a huge success.

Williams described the event's layout, stating that there would be 24 tables in all, but there will be three sorts of tables at the event: Great Dane, Bulldog and Pomeranian.

"What the board decided is that the $600 tables are Great Dane, the $400 tables are bulldog, and the $200 table are Pomeranian," Williams said. "And just-entry tickets are $25 a person."

The bulldog tables are in the room's center, while the Great Dane tables have the finest seats in the house and individuals can also bring their own food, Williams said.