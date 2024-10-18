Sikeston PAWS plans fundraiser

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston's Pet and Animal Welfare Services, or PAWS, is proud to host the first Bark at the Moon: Dueling Pianos.
The one-of-a-kind event, which will include live music entertainment by performing duet dueling pianos, will take place starting at 6 p.m. April 29 at the Clinton Building in Sikeston. Spanky's Entertainment of St. Louis will provide the entertainment.
Jamie Williams, PAWS shelter manager, said although this will be the first time PAWS has held this event, he is hopeful it will be a huge success.
Williams described the event's layout, stating that there would be 24 tables in all, but there will be three sorts of tables at the event: Great Dane, Bulldog and Pomeranian.
"What the board decided is that the $600 tables are Great Dane, the $400 tables are bulldog, and the $200 table are Pomeranian," Williams said. "And just-entry tickets are $25 a person."
The bulldog tables are in the room's center, while the Great Dane tables have the finest seats in the house and individuals can also bring their own food, Williams said.
The $400-tables will have a meat and cheese tray along with champagne, and the $600-tables will have light appetizers, champagne, PAWS swag and digital advertising.
Williams said the PAWS board decided to hold the event for the animals after seeing a dueling piano event last year at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo grounds.
"There was the same dueling pianos idea that took place at the rodeo grounds last year, but that is where they got the idea from," Williams said. "We started making some calls and emails, and we put it into effect."
Williams said anyone who has never attended a dueling piano event to bring cash and to have a good time. Attendees can use cash to tip the pianists so their songs can be played first. All tip money will go directly to PAWS.
"Let's say you go up there and give them $6 (tip) to play an Elvis song," Williams said. "And then I don't want to hear Elvis, so I'm going to take $7 up there and have them play 'Great Balls of Fire."
According to Williams, funds made from the event aren't designated for anything particular, although there are a few items in PAWS' planned budget that must be approved such as the start of microchipping of animals and lift tubs.
The attire is informal, although PAWS advised attendees should come to impress as well. To purchase a table or a tickets, call Sikeston PAWS (573) 714-6665 or email sikestonpaws@gmail.com.
