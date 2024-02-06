Sikeston paranormal investigators seek to capture proof of the unseen

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston-based paranormal investigation group works year-round to capture proof of the unseen, but during the Halloween season, it invites members of the public to a firsthand experience of their investigations.

Throughout the weekends this month, American Ghost Project offered "Sip and Spook" sessions where it met registered participants at a nearby winery and proceeded by caravan to the Commerce manor, which is the 120-year-old Anderson home in the small Scott County town just off the Mississippi River. There, they're given a tour of the home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and witness a two-hour paranormal investigation with the use of special audio and video equipment and methods.

"Last weekend, we mapped a figure sitting in the chair, smoking a cigarette or drinking a glass of wine," Scott Poole, lead investigator and founder of American Ghost Project, said last week. He added that the figure was mapped using special equipment for 20 minutes.

The American Ghost Project team has investigated similar paranormal activity at the Commerce manor many times, often detecting activity from several individuals who lived in the home years ago. They've heard voices, felt their shoulders touched and saw things moving — all things the paranormal group aims to collect as evidence to prove there is an afterlife.

"This Anderson family is not harmful. They were loving humans," said Poole's mother and fellow paranormal investigator Jo Ann "Mama Jo" Poole of Sikeston.

How it began

But Scott Poole and his mother haven't always been this in touch with the afterlife.

It wasn't until his father, Dr. Anthony Poole, passed away several years ago that Poole said he started to believe in paranormal activity.

"Shortly after his passing, he made sure to prove to me and my family that life does go on after we pass away," Poole said of his father.

Years later, in May 2020, Poole decided to start American Ghost Project, which is housed at 98 N. Kingshighway in historic downtown Sikeston. Later that year, Poole and his nephew investigated their first space, the former Sikeston city jail building.

"We are trying to find the answers to the oldest question that's ever been asked of human kind, and that's: 'What's on the other side?'" Poole said. "That's all we're trying to do. This isn't anti-religious."

Poole, who is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, said he relies on his military training and his Catholic faith to guide him during the investigations.

"There is a crucifix in our (logo) name for a reason and the entire reason why any of this interaction is happening is all because God allows it," Poole said. "We are faith-rooted. Some of our investigators are stronger in faith than others. Some have drifted in faith."

Poole said some people will tell him they're "super religious" and they don't believe in the paranormal.

"Well, if they're religious, then they should believe in spirits," he said.

Poole said his team has even been accused of practicing witchcraft.

"Someone was in the middle of the street, blowing a bull horn and telling everyone in Sikeston to repent and get out of the darkness because they thought we were conducting and doing witchcraft in here," Poole said.

Collecting evidence

The investigators said they know they have skeptics. And they're not offended if someone calls them ghostbusters.

"We poke fun at it," Poole said. "I was getting coffee this morning, and someone said: 'What's going on, ghostbuster?'"

The group even has an ambulance that serves as the company vehicle bearing its logo.

"We don't have proton packs and ghost packs," Jo Ann Poole joked, referring to the "Ghostbusters" films.

However, they said their job is simply to investigate and collect evidence.

"It's either haunted or it isn't," Scott Poole said. "We don't come in and conjure. We don't come in and bring the spirits with us. We don't come in and plant spirits there. They're either there or they aren't. If you want to know what's there and get answers, there's a team that's right around the corner from you that can certainly pierce the veil because we have done it successfully over and over."

Currently, American Ghost Project has a team of about 15 paranormal investigators who've been asked to investigate spaces throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois after someone experienced unexplainable events.

"We also believe in the historical preservation of each site we investigate," Poole said. "We will never investigate a site in which we do not have written consent from the owner or committee."

Investigations

Once requested for assistance, certain steps are taken, Poole said.

"We always do a preliminary investigation, which begins with a visit to the requested space," he said.

On the first visit, they don't use any equipment and instead observe and see whether anything happens.

"It's a surge of energy," he said. "It's hard to explain, but if you've been on a roller coaster, it's the feeling right before you drop. It's excitement. It's fear. It's anxiety."