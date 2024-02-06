Sikeston paranormal investigators seek to capture proof of the unseen

SIKESTON, Mo. — A Sikeston-based paranormal investigation group works year-round to capture proof of the unseen, but during the Halloween season, it invites members of the public to a firsthand experience of their investigations.
Throughout the weekends this month, American Ghost Project offered "Sip and Spook" sessions where it met registered participants at a nearby winery and proceeded by caravan to the Commerce manor, which is the 120-year-old Anderson home in the small Scott County town just off the Mississippi River. There, they're given a tour of the home, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and witness a two-hour paranormal investigation with the use of special audio and video equipment and methods.
"Last weekend, we mapped a figure sitting in the chair, smoking a cigarette or drinking a glass of wine," Scott Poole, lead investigator and founder of American Ghost Project, said last week. He added that the figure was mapped using special equipment for 20 minutes.
The American Ghost Project team has investigated similar paranormal activity at the Commerce manor many times, often detecting activity from several individuals who lived in the home years ago. They've heard voices, felt their shoulders touched and saw things moving — all things the paranormal group aims to collect as evidence to prove there is an afterlife.
"This Anderson family is not harmful. They were loving humans," said Poole's mother and fellow paranormal investigator Jo Ann "Mama Jo" Poole of Sikeston.
But Scott Poole and his mother haven't always been this in touch with the afterlife.
It wasn't until his father, Dr. Anthony Poole, passed away several years ago that Poole said he started to believe in paranormal activity.
"Shortly after his passing, he made sure to prove to me and my family that life does go on after we pass away," Poole said of his father.
Years later, in May 2020, Poole decided to start American Ghost Project, which is housed at 98 N. Kingshighway in historic downtown Sikeston. Later that year, Poole and his nephew investigated their first space, the former Sikeston city jail building.
"We are trying to find the answers to the oldest question that's ever been asked of human kind, and that's: 'What's on the other side?'" Poole said. "That's all we're trying to do. This isn't anti-religious."
Poole, who is a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, said he relies on his military training and his Catholic faith to guide him during the investigations.
"There is a crucifix in our (logo) name for a reason and the entire reason why any of this interaction is happening is all because God allows it," Poole said. "We are faith-rooted. Some of our investigators are stronger in faith than others. Some have drifted in faith."
Poole said some people will tell him they're "super religious" and they don't believe in the paranormal.
"Well, if they're religious, then they should believe in spirits," he said.
Poole said his team has even been accused of practicing witchcraft.
"Someone was in the middle of the street, blowing a bull horn and telling everyone in Sikeston to repent and get out of the darkness because they thought we were conducting and doing witchcraft in here," Poole said.
The investigators said they know they have skeptics. And they're not offended if someone calls them ghostbusters.
"We poke fun at it," Poole said. "I was getting coffee this morning, and someone said: 'What's going on, ghostbuster?'"
The group even has an ambulance that serves as the company vehicle bearing its logo.
"We don't have proton packs and ghost packs," Jo Ann Poole joked, referring to the "Ghostbusters" films.
However, they said their job is simply to investigate and collect evidence.
"It's either haunted or it isn't," Scott Poole said. "We don't come in and conjure. We don't come in and bring the spirits with us. We don't come in and plant spirits there. They're either there or they aren't. If you want to know what's there and get answers, there's a team that's right around the corner from you that can certainly pierce the veil because we have done it successfully over and over."
Currently, American Ghost Project has a team of about 15 paranormal investigators who've been asked to investigate spaces throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois after someone experienced unexplainable events.
"We also believe in the historical preservation of each site we investigate," Poole said. "We will never investigate a site in which we do not have written consent from the owner or committee."
Once requested for assistance, certain steps are taken, Poole said.
"We always do a preliminary investigation, which begins with a visit to the requested space," he said.
On the first visit, they don't use any equipment and instead observe and see whether anything happens.
"It's a surge of energy," he said. "It's hard to explain, but if you've been on a roller coaster, it's the feeling right before you drop. It's excitement. It's fear. It's anxiety."
Cold drafts are also felt, he said.
"For us, when something happens — and usually it happens in a sequence of events — it's someone's hair got flipped or you feel a cold breeze and feel something and get goose bumps on one arm and then hear a voice," Poole said. "It's a timeline of a sequence of events."
The paranormal investigators said they use various methods and special equipment such as a Structured Light Sensor camera system, which features a normal vision camera, infrared vision camera and 3D lidar camera; audio recorder, K2 electromagnetic field, or EMF detection device, EMF reader and more to capture evidence.
The investigators serve as conduit or a spokesperson for spirits, said Poole's nephew and fellow paranormal investigator Ash Poole of Sikeston.
"We don't really know much in this field, but we pursue the evidence that we have, and it's nice to get out there and try to find more and discover more, because nobody in this field is an expert at what we do," Ash Poole said. "We just try to build evidence on top of each other."
The paranormal investigators said they also just want to understand.
"For example, aliens," Ash Poole said. "Us as humans know very little about what's in our universe. We're just now getting to planets in our solar system. We don't know what else is out there, but we want to learn."
In Southeast Missouri, the AGP team has investigated places in Bloomfield, Perryville, Malden, New Madrid, Charleston, East Prairie, Sikeston, Commerce, Morehouse and more. They've also investigated several places in Cairo, Illinois.
Specifically, they've investigated the Russell Hotel and McCutchen Theater in Charleston, Forest Hotel in Morehouse and the former Malco Trio in Sikeston, to name a few.
Ash Poole recalled when a local resident's parents had just passed away and they were experiencing some activity at their parents' home, which they were renovating.
"They just wanted evidence but didn't want them out," he said.
Those who reach out to the Project are often just seeking validation, Ash Poole said.
For example, a local family contacted the Project after one of their male relatives died by suicide.
"He came through and he said: 'Didn't mean to. It was an accident,' and that's all she needed to hear. ... So we've helped," Jo Ann Poole said.
Of course, there are some exceptions. The group has also run entities out of a home, according to Jo Ann Poole said.
"We used white sage in each room, signs of the cross and water in each opening and got it to go out the kitchen window," she said.
"If the spirit that is there is not harmful, there's no reason to ask them to leave," Scott Poole said.
Fellow paranormal investigator Karen Teeters of Charleston agreed.
"In most cases, the spirits haven't been harmful," Teeters said. "They're not keeping you from sleeping; they're just letting you know they're there from time to time."
Nationally, the AGP team has conducted investigations at the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, where it's said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in the house while undergoing surgery for appendicitis. They've also investigated the Josiah B. and Sara Moore House — which is also known as the "Villisca Ax Murder House" — in Villisca, Iowa, which was the site of the 1912 brutal murder of eight people, including six children.
"Brian J. Cano, who was my mentor for a little while, said it best," Scott Poole said. "He said that once you cross the veil and communicate with them, they will see you as a beacon of light and then will go toward that light."
Scott Poole said it is like the movie "Poltergeist".
"They go toward the light to communicate with you," he said.
Cano was featured on the reality TV show "Haunted Collector" with John Zaffis. Cano can now be seen on "Paranormal Caught on Camera" and travels the world speaking about his paranormal experiences.
Zaffis, Poole pointed out, is the nephew of Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were American paranormal investigators and authors associated with prominent cases of alleged hauntings, as seen in the films "The Conjuring" and "The Devil Made Me Do It"
"Piercing the veil, that's what we're doing every time," Poole said.
Scott Poole said he and his team aren't just paranormal investigators.
"We are certainly not just ghostbusters or ghost hunters; we're historical preservationists," he said. "There is a method to our madness, a reason why we do what we do."
Teeters agreed.
"We want to tell the stories," she said.
For more information, visit American Ghost Project's social media accounts or website: www.theamericanghostproject.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.