Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game

SIKESTON — There will be no shortage of competitiveness, passion and bravado exhibited on Sunday during the playing of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Oh, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will be going at each other, as well.

Whatever “smack-talk” is thrown around on the turf of the Caesars Superdome may pale in comparison to the jawing that Sikeston residents Tyler Anderson and Bobby Gray have already begun to unleash on each other.

“One thousand percent,” Gray responded when asked if he was confident that his Eagles would prevail. “I think we beat them in a two-possession game.”

Not to be outdone, the 30-year-old Anderson spoke with the assuredness that his Chiefs would claim victory, which comes when you’ve been an elite NCAA Division I pitcher (he led Murray State in ERA twice in his career).

“I’m as confident as it gets,” Anderson boasted.

The two friends have had an ongoing duel over the past few years, as both of their lifelong favorite teams have ascended to the top of the NFL hierarchy.

The Eagles won one Super Bowl (41-33 over New England in 2018) and played in three others (a 1981 loss to Oakland, a 2005 loss to New England and a 38-35 loss to Kansas City two years ago).

The Chiefs are playing for their fifth world championship in the past six years and have won three of those contests (31-20 over San Francisco in 2020, 38-35 over Philadelphia in 2023, and 25-22 over San Francisco last year).

“After seeing us win last year,” Anderson said of why he believes this year will garner another Kansas City title, “with one of the worst teams we’ve had under (quarterback Patrick Mahomes), it gives me more confidence this year.”

The Chiefs have a long history of advancing this far, which began with the first Super Bowl in 1967 (it wasn’t referenced by that name then) when they fell to Green Bay 35-10.

Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 1970 with a 23-7 beating of Minnesota. Following that momentous feat, it was a long, long, long dry spell until 2020, and Anderson recalls those lean years.

“I’ve been a Chiefs fan since the day I was born,” Anderson said.

Anderson’s father, Rod Anderson, and Tyler’s uncle, who lives in Kansas City, have been Chiefs season ticket holders for most of Tyler’s life. So, rooting for Kansas City was a genetic obligation.

“I watched them because my dad watched them,” Anderson said. “I watched them struggle through those early years.”

The recent years have been memorable, with the exception of a 31-9 beatdown of the Chiefs by Tampa Bay, in the 2021 Super Bowl. That success coincided with two major decisions made by Kansas City leadership.

In 2012, Philadelphia management decided it had enough of the franchise’s all-time winningest coach (Andy Reid) and fired him.