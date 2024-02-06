Sikeston officials loosen food truck regulations

Previously, food trucks were not allowed to sell from the public streets or in city parks without prior permission. The new regulations allow food trucks to operate on private property in non-residential zones with property owner permission and in certain city parks with conditions.

Food trucks will not normally be allowed to operate in Legion Park, Veterans Park or the Clinton Building parking lots except during approved events and with the permission of the Parks Department. They also cannot operate at VFW Memorial Stadium or the Recreation Complex during high school, league or tournament games of any sport when the concession stands are operating, except with special permission.

Traditional ice cream trucks, which are those that travel on the streets to stop and sell to pedestrians, will continue to be licensed as itinerant vendors instead of food trucks.

In a separate ordinance, council members approved a change to the itinerant vendor license, deleting the requirements for fingerprinting.

Before the change, individuals seeking an itinerant vendor license were fingerprinted at Sikeston Department of Public Safety; however, the fingerprints were not checked at DPS or ran through any system for criminal history or current warrants and instead forwarded to city hall and placed in a file, according to City of Sikeston.