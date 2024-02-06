Sikeston official defends officers in violent incident

The acting director of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety took to social media to defend the actions of his officers in arresting a man involved in a domestic disturbance.

Responding to a cellphone video of the incident that was widely shared locally, acting director James McMillen said his officers "acted appropriately" in making the arrest Wednesday.

He did not return repeated messages left by the Southeast Missourian for additional comments beyond those posted on Facebook.

McMillen acknowledged in the lengthy post on the department's Facebook page that "any arrest involving violence is never pretty."

The incident occurred around noon Wednesday when "a seasoned detective drove upon an obvious domestic disturbance at S. West and Ruth streets," he wrote.

"A man was seen carrying a child and a female that was chasing him. The detective called out the disturbance, exited his vehicle and attempted to stabilize the situation," according to McMillen.

He wrote that the officer told the man to stop, but the individual did not comply.

A woman at the scene told the detective that the man was her 18-month-old baby's father and he had just taken the child form her and threatened to leave the state.

Court records identified the man as Tarrington Marks, 24, of Sikeston.

McMillen did not name him in the statement posted Thursday.